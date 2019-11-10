WATCH: Man spotted clinging to log right above Niagara Falls, rescued by first responders

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WJW) — First responders jumped into action after a man was found hanging onto a log in the Niagara River just above the Niagara Falls.

According to WGRZ, a visitor and tour guide were walking when they spotted him Thursday morning and quickly called for help.

The man was in the water for nearly two hours before he could be reached and brought back to shore.

Firefighters attempted to grab the man, but he reportedly fought them and continued floating down the river.

Another officer was eventually able to catch him before he got any closer to the falls.

First responders told the TV outlet the man was suffering from signs of hypothermia and was taken to the hospital where he was last listed in stable condition.

It’s unclear at this time why the man was in the river.