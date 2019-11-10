Family of Alianna DeFreeze holding 3rd Annual Toys for Tots drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland mother who lost her daughter to tragedy is using heartache to provide a better Christmas for children throughout Northeast Ohio.

The family of Alianna DeFreeze will be hosting a Toys for Tots event next month.

And, Sunday the Let's Make A Change Foundation collected toys and donations on Cleveland's east side to kick off the campaign honoring Alianna's memory.

Alianna was abducted and killed on her way to school in 2017. She was just 14-years old.

"We do this because she loved kids and she loved to bring awareness and help people. She always kept a smile on her face so this is something that she would have loved to be doing, so that's what we're doing. We're not gonna stop doing it. This is something we're gonna do every year," said Alianna's mother, Wytonnya DeFreeze.

Toys and donations will be distributed to children during the foundation's third annual celebration on December 21.

