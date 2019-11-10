Community helps man with autism replace stolen bike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) — Thanks to the generosity of the greater Cleveland community, a young man with autism who had his bike stolen last week now has a new one.

25-year-old Jon Keith works at Savers in Rocky River and rides his bike to get there every day.

But last Tuesday, when Keith went outside for lunch, his bike was gone. While his was working, his orange Diamondback bike was stolen from an RTA transit center by a suspect who used bolt cutters to get the bike free.

Since FOX 8 News first aired Keith's story, dozens of Northeast Ohioans contacted the station and Fairview Park Police with offers to buy him a new bike.

There are so many people willing to help that the family decided to establish a GoFundMe page to collect donations for a new bike, and a lock that will ward off thieves.

Now, thanks to the money donated to the GoFundMe account, Keith's family was able to buy him a new bike

The family shared photos of Keith and his bike with FOX 8.

The family says they are so thankful for everyone's support and generosity.

