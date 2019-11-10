Cloudy and mild temps today, icy conditions to move in Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Brace yourself for the coldest air we’ve seen this season plus you might need to break out your snowblower at the beginning of the week! Rest assured the rest of the weekend is quiet.

BROWNS GAME & SUNDAY FORECAST: Sunday will be on the mild side even though it’ll be below average for this time of year, it will feel warmer than Saturday. The weather looks dry with temperatures in the upper 40s for most of the day, tailgating and kickoff. There’s a very slim chance of a rogue shower late in the game.

Late Sunday afternoon and Sunday night might see more rain showers develop; this is ahead of our wintry mix which is on tap for Veterans Day.

By the end of Monday, colder air ensues changing the rain showers over to widespread snow. Monday evening’s commute could be wet and sloppy, but Tuesday morning’s drive you might need to break out the snow shovel. Right now the models are in agreement that this might be our first significant snowfall of the season. Current snow totals are higher by Tuesday in the Primary & Secondary Snowbelt.

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: