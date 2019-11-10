× Cleveland Browns hope to end losing streak, win first home game

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns (2-6) will try to snap a four game losing streak on Sunday when they return home to FirstEnergy Stadium in search of their first home win of the year against the Buffalo Bills (6-2).

Browns running back Kareem Hunt will make his 2019 debut for the team after serving an eight game suspension for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Hunt hasn’t played in almost year since being cut by the Kansas City Chiefs.

“342 days, I have been counting down, and I am just excited. A lot of mixed emotions, high and low. It is going to be a very fun, emotional game. I am definitely going to be excited to get out there and do whatever I can to play the role and help this team win,” Hunt said.

Hunt could help out the Browns offense especially in the red zone where last week the team went 1-5 and settled for four field goals in a loss to the Denver Broncos.

“Until we do better in the red zone, all of us, then it’s going to be tough to just feel like I need the ball when we get down there, but I can smell blood when I get down there and I’m close to the endzone,” said Browns wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr. “I want it, I think it’s just a matter of finding the right play at the right time.”

The Browns enter Sunday’s game in desperate need of a victory as they get set for an important divisional game on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I don’t see why we can’t be 10-6. There’s eight more games and that’s eight more opportunities. I don’t care what the previous record has shown, I don’t care what they’ve said has happened before,” said Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

The run could begin as early as 1 p.m. on Sunday if the Browns can put together a complete game.

The Browns have ruled out defensive end Olivier Vernon. Chad Thomas is expected to step in and start for the veteran Pro Bowler while Morgan Burnett replaces the released Jermaine Whitehead at safety in the secondary.

