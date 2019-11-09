WATCH: TBDBITL holds Skull Session before OSU v. Maryland game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State University Marching Band performed in a Skull Session before Saturday’s game against Maryland.

The band marched into St. John Arena and performed the pre-game show at 9:40 a.m.

The show also featured performances from Maryland’s band and the Delaware Hayes Marching Band.

A little friendly competition between @OhioSt_Drumline and @MightySoundofMD after today’s Skull Session! #GoBucks💀 pic.twitter.com/PYTlsn3xg5 — The Ohio State University Marching Band (@TBDBITL) November 9, 2019

TBDBITL will perform a single Script Ohio in the Horseshoe during the pregame show.

Saturday’s halftime show will also feature the music of “Santana.” The marching band will be joined by more than a dozen students from the School of Music playing Latin percussion instruments including congas, bongos, timbales, shakers and güiros.

“Santana is such an amazing guitar player, but the one thing that always sticks out in his music is his Latin percussion,” Mark Reynolds, TBDBITL’s percussion instructor, said in a press release. “Latin percussion gives his music that next layer that you don’t usually get in rock music.”

The university says fans at Ohio Stadium should “be prepared to experience TBDBITL like they never have before” during this special halftime performance.

also this pic.twitter.com/UGErGFpIhv — The Ohio State University Marching Band (@TBDBITL) November 9, 2019

You can watch the Buckeyes take on the Terrapins at noon on FOX 8.

