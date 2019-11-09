WATCH: OSU Marching Band performs music from Carlos Santana during halftime show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The OSU Marching Band switched gears this week performing music from Carlos Santana during halftime.
The well-known guitarist first rose to fame in the late 1960s and has many hit songs, including “Black Magic Woman.”
According to TBDBITL, a latin percussion section was added featuring students from the Ohio State music department.
“The extra percussion will add authenticity to a show honoring the music of Mexican-American rock legend Carlos Santana,” the school said in a post on its website.
The marching band finished its performance with a tribute to heart health.
Watch the entire performance below.
