WATCH: OSU Marching Band performs music from Carlos Santana during halftime show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The OSU Marching Band switched gears this week performing music from Carlos Santana during halftime.

The well-known guitarist first rose to fame in the late 1960s and has many hit songs, including “Black Magic Woman.”

According to TBDBITL, a latin percussion section was added featuring students from the Ohio State music department.

“The extra percussion will add authenticity to a show honoring the music of Mexican-American rock legend Carlos Santana,” the school said in a post on its website.

The marching band finished its performance with a tribute to heart health.

