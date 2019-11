Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) -- A world famous athlete is performing in Northeast Ohio Saturday afternoon.

Benny the Skating Dog is performing at the Garfield Heights Recreation Center from 12:15 - 3 p.m.

Benny arrived to the rink at 11 a.m. to skate with the rec center's in-house hockey and learn to skate class.

Admission to Saturday's event cost $3 and includes skate rental.

All children under 12 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

