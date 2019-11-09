Suspected thief arrested wearing t-shirt that says ‘Ain’t Nothin’ Illegal ‘Til You Get Caught!’

Posted 3:13 pm, November 9, 2019, by , Updated at 03:27PM, November 9, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. (WJW) — Deputies in Oklahoma recently arrested a man wearing an awfully ironic t-shirt.

According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, David Rasmussen is one of two suspects accused of trying to steal an ATV from someone’s home. He’s also alleged to have pointed a rifle at deputies before surrendering.

When placed in cuffs, deputies couldn’t help but find humor in his t-shirt, which read “Ain’t Nothin’ Illegal ‘Til You Get Caught!”

Deputies joked in their Facebook post that if you’re going to get caught in the act, you may want to find a different t-shirt to wear.

Rasmussen and his accomplice are facing 21 counts for crimes around Oklahoma County.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.