Strasburg police asking for public’s help finding missing boy

STRASBURG, Ohio — Strasburg police are asking for the public’s help finding Caleb Keiser Patterson.

The boy was last seen leaving his home around 10 a.m. Saturday and heading in an unknown direction.

He is said to be wearing a red and black Under Armor hoodie with blue plants and black Nike shoes with blue and purple stripes. He may also be carrying a black Jordan backpack.

Caleb has brown hair and brown eyes and is roughly 5’5″ tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Strasburg Police Department at 330-878-7011