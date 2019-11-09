Saturday forecast: Mostly cloudy skies, chilly temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) - A cold start to your Saturday.

Temperatures dropped to the low and mid 20s with wind chills in the teens! A few flurries are possible in our western communities this morning; otherwise, we’re looking dry today.

We’ll rebound, but come nowhere near the average (54°). Highs this afternoon will struggle to get out of the low 40s.

Here’s the forecast to help plan your leaf raking/blowing:

BROWNS GAME: The weather looks dry with temperatures in the upper 40s for kickoff. There’s a very slim chance of a rogue shower late in the game. This is ahead of our wintry mix on tap for Veterans Day. By the end of the day, colder air ensues changing the rain showers over to widespread snow. Stay tuned for our snow forecast.

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

UPCOMING WEEK SYNOPSIS: There are several chances for significant lake effect snow early to midweek next week.

This looks to be the coldest November period in 5 years! The last time we had a high temperature in the 20s BEFORE November 15th was 1986!

Latest forecast information, here.