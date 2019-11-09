× Ohio company selling shirts in honor of fallen Dayton Detective; Proceeds benefiting officer’s family

DAYTON, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Going Blue has teamed up with a local shirt making company to raise money for the family of the Dayton detective who was shot and killed during a drug raid.

Authorities say Detective Jorge Del Rio, 55, was shot in the face Monday while working with a federal drug taskforce and serving a search warrant in Dayton. He died Thursday.

Three people are facing charges in connection to his death.

Now, Liberty Screen Printing & Embroidery is selling memorial Detective Del Rio shirts in his honor.

They are also selling shirts that read “We are strong.”

All of the proceeds from the shirt sales will go directly to the officer’s family.

