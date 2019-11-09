× No. 1 Ohio State leads Maryland Terrapins 7-0; Watch live on FOX 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio State is leading Maryland 7-0.

The No. 1 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes kicked off against the unranked Maryland Terrapins at noon in the Horseshoe.

Ohio State was first to score in Saturday’s game when wide receiver Binjimen Victor scored a touchdown on a 12-yard pass from quarterback Justin Fields. OSU led Maryland 7-0.

Earlier this week the Buckeyes were named the number one team in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings.

OSU enters Saturday’s game undefeated (8-0) so far this season. They are 43.5-point favorites in the game.

However, the Buckeyes are playing without defensive end and Heisman hopeful Chase Young who will be sitting out the game due to a “possible NCAA issue from 2018 that the Department of Athletics is looking into.”

Young admitted on social media Friday that he “made a mistake last year by accepting a loan from a family friend.” He says he repaid the loan in full last summer and is working with the university and the NCAA to return to the field as soon as possible.

Young has posted 13.5 sacks for the No.1 Buckeyes during their 8-0 start. He has tied Ohio State’s single-game records for sacks (four) and tackles for loss (five) in the Buckeyes 38-7 win over Wisconsin.

While analysts acknowledge that the Maryland game shouldn’t pose a threat to the Buckeyes, the team faces some of their toughest games in the coming weeks and must defend their spot in the top four if they’d like to play in the College Football Playoffs. OSU takes on No. 4 ranked Penn State on November 23 and No. 14 Michigan in Ann Arbor on November 30. They could also represent the East in the Big Ten Championship Game if they continue to excel on the field.

You can watch the Buckeyes take on Maryland at 12 p.m. on FOX 8.

