LeBron James speaks out after Buckeyes DE Chase Young sits out of Saturday’s game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Former Cleveland Cavalier LeBron James is speaking out after Ohio State defensive end Chase Young had to sit out of Saturday's game against Maryland.

Young is sitting out the game due to a "possible NCAA issue from 2018 that the Department of Athletics is looking into."

Young admitted on social media Friday that he "made a mistake last year by accepting a loan from a family friend." He says he repaid the loan in full last summer and is working with the university and the NCAA to return to the field as soon as possible.

James took to Twitter Saturday afternoon saying, "The fact Chase Young even had to borrow money from a family member just so his girlfriend could come see him play in one of the biggest games of his life (Rose Bowl) should tell you all you need to know. And since y’all always wanna know more he paid it back to his family member."

The fact Chase Young even had to borrow money from a family member just so his girlfriend could come see him play in one of the biggest games of his life(🌹 Bowl) should tell you all you need to know. And since y’all always wanna know more he paid it back to his family member. 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 9, 2019

Young has posted 13.5 sacks for the No.1 Buckeyes during their 8-0 start.

He has tied Ohio State's single-game records for sacks (four) and tackles for loss (five) in the Buckeyes 38-7 win over Wisconsin.

