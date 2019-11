× Illuminating Company working to resolve large power outage in Maple Heights, Bedford

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A large outage has left residents in Maple Heights and Bedford without power Saturday morning, according to the Chagrin Valley Dispatch.

Officials say the Illuminating Company is aware of the outage and working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Citizens are reminded to treat all intersections without power as a four way stop.