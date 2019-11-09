ICYMI: Problem dog breeders, Browns bumbles and more top stories from this week

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns made headlines again this week and not just because of the troubles on the field and the FOX 8 I-Team investigated high-volume dog breeders in Ohio.

Next week, we launch our series on one of Cleveland’s most notorious unsolved mysteries: the Sheppard murder. Marilyn Sheppard was four months pregnant when she was bludgeoned to death in the family’s Bay Village home in 1954 and her husband, Dr. Sam Sheppard, quickly became the prime suspect. FOX 8’s Bill Sheil sat down with a few of the key players to discuss the twists and turns of this sensational case.

But before that begins, here are five of the top stories from FOX 8 this week:

Ohio’s problem dog breeders

A new Ohio law is aimed at improving conditions at high-volume breeders. The FOX 8 I-Team found several reports that many breeders were cited for not following new mandates.

More Browns woes

After Cleveland's loss to Denver on Sunday, safety Jermaine Whitehead had a social media meltdown, reportedly threatening people who criticized his playing. The next morning, the Browns released him.

"I would like to take this opportunity to apologize for my actions following our game with Denver. That was totally out of character for me. I do not justify my actions, but was extremely frustrated with the way I had played and our team losing because of it. I was playing with a broken hand, but that is no excuse for my actions, and I am deeply regretful," he said in an apology.

Baker or burglar?

On a lighter Browns note, fans took to Twitter to poke fun at quarterback Baker Mayfield's appearance after the game. Even "Home Alone" actor Macauley Culkin got in on the action, saying he looked like one of the villains from the 1990 movie.

We don't disagree.

Kamala Harris proposes longer school days

Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris introduced legislation Thursday that she says would align school hours with work hours to support working families. The Family Friendly Schools Act proposes adjusting the school day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

FOX 8's Jessica Dill welcomes baby girl

Let's end on a happy note! Jessica Dill and her husband, Michael, welcomed Vivian Therese at 12:13 a.m. Wednesday. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long.

Congrats to the happy family!