Humane Society of Morrow County offering reward in heartbreaking animal cruelty case

***Warning: The details of this story may be upsetting for some readers***

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Humane Society of Morrow County is offering a $1,300 reward for information that can help them solve a heartbreaking case of animal cruelty.

According to the shelter’s Faceboook page, a cocker spaniel named Moxie was founded on SR 42 in Mt. Gilead on November 7.

“This dog had endured long term neglect. Deprivation of consistent food and water led to medical conditions that the dog was not able to recover from. She was most certainly kept in a crate for extended periods of time and we believe someone had to have witnessed this,” staff wrote in the post.

Moxie was covered in hardened feces and hair mats combined with urine. She also had wounds to her mouth, nose and leg.

Unfortunately, she had to be euthanized due to her condition.

The shelter is determined to find justice for moxie and is asking those who can help to call 419-947-5791 or email info@hsofmc.org.