Deputies investigating robbery, shooting in Stark County

PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that involved a shooting.

According to Sheriff George T. Maier, deputies were called to the 14000 block of Lincoln Street SE in Paris Township on Friday around 2:21 p.m.

A 22-year-old Paris Township man was being robbed by two men.

Authorities say the victim did shoot one of the suspects before they fled the scene. The suspect who was shot was taken to Mercy Medical Center where he is being treated for his injuries.

The second suspect, Caleb Alan Pugh, 22, of New Philadelphia, was arrested and taken to Stark County Jail. He faces charges of robbery and felonious assault.

Officials say the robbery victim also suffered what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to Aultman Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call (330) 430-3800 or the anonymous Crime Tip Line at (330) 451-3937.