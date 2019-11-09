Decomposed body of ‘Seinfeld’ actor Charles Levin was found partially eaten by vultures

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. (WJW) – Police are releasing new details after the body of actor Charles Levin was found decomposed and partially eaten by animals in a remote part of Oregon.

According to FOX News, the 70-year-old Seinfeld actor was reported missing on June 30 after he called a friend to say he was lost near Cave Junction, Oregon.

Levin’s remains were found on July 13 in a slope near the road. Police say his body had been partially consumed by what is believed to be turkey vultures.

Police retrieved his body using a rope and pulley system.

Levin was in the process of moving from one part of Oregon to another. Authorities believe he likely got lost on his way to his new home and “accidentally succumbed to the elements” when he couldn’t find his way home, the news outlet reports.

The area in which authorities discovered his remains reportedly has terrain that is difficult to drive on, limited road signs and no GPS service.

Officials also found Levin’s car nearby, as well as the body of his pet pug. They believe he got out of his vehicle in an effort to get help before falling down the slope and dying.

FOX News says his death has been ruled an accident.

Levin portrayed the role of a mohel on Seinfeld. He also starred in the television series Alice during the mid-1980s.

