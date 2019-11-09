WATCH LIVE: Community dedicates new public park in honor of fallen Cleveland officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The community is honoring a Cleveland police officer who died as a hero. A new public park is being dedicated in Officer Derek Owens memory Saturday morning.

Officer Owens was shot as he and his partner chased four suspects on Cleveland’s southeast side. He passed away on March 1, 2008. His colleagues say he valiantly gave his life in defense of his community and the city of Cleveland.

Now, a new 18,000 square foot public park honoring his bravery and dedication will be opening in Cleveland’s Buckeye/Woodhill neighborhood in Spring 2020.

Officer Derek Owens’ Memorial Park features reflective walking paths made from the sandstone foundations of demolished neighborhood structures, new plantings and trees, including the favorites of Officer Owens, and a play set, which was provided by the Cleveland Browns.

The park was made possible by the efforts of Officer Owens’ family and the Cleveland Police Foundation, with the help of Western Reserve Land Conservancy, St. Luke’s Foundation, Cleveland Foundation, LAND studio and other community partners.

The Cleveland Police Foundation is the park’s owner and will provide the maintenance and upkeep of the park.

