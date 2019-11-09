Cleveland police searching for homicide suspects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating two separate homicides that occurred in the past 24 hours.

According to police, a 21-year-old man was shot around 7:44 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of W. 84th Street.

When officers arrived on scene they located the victim and provided first aid. EMS transported the man to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Authorities say the victim was inside a residence arguing with the suspect, described as a woman, before being shot. The suspect fled the scene.

Police are also investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 4300 block of E. 175th Street around 4:33 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say a suspect or suspects entered the residence and shot the victim, identified as an 18-year-old man, and fled. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

These non-related incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Cleveland police at (216) 623-5464.