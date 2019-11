CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Monsters paid tribute to a local WWII veteran during their game against the Laval Rocket on Saturday.

Dick Klein is the last surviving Northeast Ohio member of the 101st Airborne that jumped into Normandy on D-Day.

He also has a Bronze Star and is a Purple Heart recipient.

The crowd roared with cheers when he was introduced out on the ice.

“Thank you for joining us, Mr. Klein. We are honored,” the team wrote on Twitter.

