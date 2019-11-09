Cleveland Browns to welcome ‘SJ’ as new mascot during home game Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns will introduce their new mascot, SJ, during Sunday’s game against the Bills.

The adorable 11-month-old bullmastiff is taking over for his dad, Swagger, who is officially retiring.

Swagger has run through the tunnel for every home game for the last five years.

“Between his event appearances, pre-game duties on Dawg Pound Drive and his running out of the home team tunnel on game days, he’s been the utmost professional through his years of service. We wish Swagger a happy retirement and know that SJ will carry on the family tradition beginning November 10,” said Carlos Oseguera, Browns senior director fan experience and special events.

On Saturday, the Browns shared a video to Facebook welcoming SJ to the family.

They said he’s been training for weeks for this moment.



