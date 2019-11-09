Akron police: 2 injured in early morning shooting, suspected gunman in custody

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are investigating an early morning officer-involved shooting.

According to Akron police, officers responded to reports of a fight in the 100 block of E. Market Street around 2:09 a.m. Saturday. A caller told dispatch there were “gangs with guns” inside the location.

When police arrived on scene they saw two cars driving recklessly on Summit Street. They then heard gunshots and saw a man firing a weapon.

Police say the two vehicles were struck as a result of the shooting. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen and a 24-year-old man was struck in his abdomen and hand.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After the suspect fired shots, officers reportedly discharged their weapons at the suspect, but he was not hit. The man fled the scene on foot.

Officers then found a 24-year-old man matching the suspect’s description in the area. Akron police say they believe this man was the shooter.

He was taken into custody.

The officers involved, both 3 ½ year veterans with the department, were not injured. Per departmental procedure, the officers involved will be placed on paid administrative leave.

This shooting remains under investigation.