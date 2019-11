CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Officials with RTA confirm one of their buses was hit by a wrong-way driver.

It reportedly happened on the shoreway, just past West 25th Street around 8 p.m. Friday.

Linda Krecic tells FOX 8 a vehicle going in the wrong direction struck the front left side of the bus.

No one was on board at the time since the bus was out of service and going back to the garage.

The driver did not stop.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.