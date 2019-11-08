LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 09: "Wheel of Fortune" hostess Vanna White (L) and host Pat Sajak speak as they are inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner at the Encore Las Vegas on April 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NAB Show, the trade show of the National Association of Broadcasters and the world's largest electronic media show, runs through April 12 and features more than 1,700 exhibitors and 102,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak recovering from surgery, Vanna White to step in as host
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 09: "Wheel of Fortune" hostess Vanna White (L) and host Pat Sajak speak as they are inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner at the Encore Las Vegas on April 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NAB Show, the trade show of the National Association of Broadcasters and the world's largest electronic media show, runs through April 12 and features more than 1,700 exhibitors and 102,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Vanna White is stepping in as the host of “Wheel of Fortune” after Pata Sajak underwent emergency surgery this week.
According to a post on the show’s official Twitter account, he went in to correct a blocked intestine.
Taping for cancelled for Thursday and resumed again on Friday with Vanna’s assistance.
Sajak is said to be resting comfortably and is looking for to getting back to work.
The show also shared a photo of a custom message on the board that spelled out “Get well soon Pat!”
Our taping on Thursday was canceled because host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine. He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work. Taping resumed today as scheduled and Vanna White has stepped in as host. pic.twitter.com/09zYOCE4hL