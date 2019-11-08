× Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak recovering from surgery, Vanna White to step in as host

Vanna White is stepping in as the host of “Wheel of Fortune” after Pata Sajak underwent emergency surgery this week.

According to a post on the show’s official Twitter account, he went in to correct a blocked intestine.

Taping for cancelled for Thursday and resumed again on Friday with Vanna’s assistance.

Sajak is said to be resting comfortably and is looking for to getting back to work.

The show also shared a photo of a custom message on the board that spelled out “Get well soon Pat!”