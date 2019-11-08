Wayne Dawson shares family’s sweet potato pie recipe to make your Thanksgiving sweeter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It's a recipe that's been passed down for generations and now we're sharing it with you.

Wayne Dawson's mother shared this recipe with him and now he's passing it to your Thanksgiving table. He hopes it makes your holidays a little bit sweeter.

Dawson Family’s Sweet Potato Pie

INGREDIENTS

5-6 yams

2 deep dish, 9in. Pie crust

½ cup butter (softened)

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

½ c. flour

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. nutmeg

½ c. milk or evaporated milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350°F. Boil yams in skin for 40-50 minutes. Once yams are completely softened, remove from heat and remove skin. Mash potatoes. Add all other ingredients and mix with an electric mixer (Note: taste mixture as you go, you may need to add more cinnamon, sugar or nutmeg to get the taste you desire.) Line pie crust up with aluminum foil to prevent crust from burning while baking. Pour mixture into pan. Bake for 50-60 minutes. Remove foil at the last 15 minutes to brown crust.

*Mixture can make up to 2 pies.

