WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW)– The Wadsworth Police Department will hold a news conference on the officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened Thursday night in the parking lot of city hall, located on Maple Street. Wadsworth City Hall also houses the police department.

Police sources told FOX 8 a man refused to put his gun down, and officers shot and killed him.

