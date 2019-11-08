× Texas husband and wife, both 106, break Guinness World Record for oldest married couple

AUSTIN, Texas (WJW) — A man and woman from Austin have broken the Guinness World Record for oldest married couple, with an aggregate age of 211 years and 175 days.

Charlotte and John Henderson, who are both 106, were married back in 1939.

KHOU reports the two got married during the Great Depression, and their hotel room for their honeymoon only cost $7. They met at the University of Texas in 1934.

John is also the oldest living former UT football player; he’s attended at least one UT game every year for 84 years.

John attributes their long marriage to living life in moderation and being cordial to each other.

