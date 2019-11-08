Soldier who lost limbs in Afghanistan starts foundation for others like him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- Travis Mills was life was changed forever on April 10, 2012.

The retired U.S. Army staff sergeant was on patrol in Afghanistan during his third tour of duty when bomb exploded right next to him. The blast immediately severed his right arm and right leg. Doctors later had to take his left leg and left forearm.

The new father spent the next several months learning how to walk again and adjusting to his new normal.

"You can't always control your situation, but you can always control your attitude," Mills said.

Mills and his wife created the Travis Mills Foundation to give service members who lost a limb and their families to do things they didn't think they'd ever do again. The complex in Maine offers adaptive activities like canoeing, martial arts and horseback riding.

More on the Travis Mills Foundation here