‘So excited’: FOX 8’s Jessica Dill and husband welcome baby girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- They say good things come to those who wait.

And that's exactly what happened for FOX 8 News reporter Jessica Dill and her husband, Michael.

They welcomed their baby girl early Wednesday morning. She arrived almost a week past her due date.

Jessica and Michael welcomed Vivian Therese at 12:13 a.m. Wednesday.

She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long.

"Everyone is happy and healthy!" Jessica reported.

She told us she and her husband are already wrapped around Vivian's finger.

"We are so excited to be her parents," Jessica said.

All of us at FOX 8 News send our congratulations to the happy family. We can't wait to meet Vivian!

