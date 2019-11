COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Six members of the Ohio Army National Guard will deploy for Afghanistan.

The call to duty ceremony for the Ohio Army National Guard’s Detachment 2, Company A, 2nd Battalion, 641st Aviation Regiment is Nov. 13 at the Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base.

The unit, which is based out of Columbus, operates the C-26 fixed-wing, twin engine turboprop aircraft, which is primarily used

for personnel and cargo transport.

It previously deployed to Afghanistan in 2016.