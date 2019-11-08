Show Info: November 8, 2019
Travis Mills Foundation
The Travis Mills Foundation supports recalibrated veterans and their families through long-term programs that help these heroic men and women overcome physical obstacles, strengthen their families, and provide well-deserved rest and relaxation.
Travis Mills Foundation & Dave Mortach
Join Dave Mortach in the Mortach Million Dollar Challenge! From now until December 31, 2019, the Mortach Family will match all contributions made to the Travis Mills Foundation up to $500,000!
Comedian Tom Papa
BluEyeDog
Shingles
Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic discusses the Shingles vaccine and who is at risk.
Must Have Dishes for Entertaining
Turkey Tips from the Butcher
Melanie Brunty, from The Farmer’s Rail, shares a few helpful tips for Turkey Day.
Panera Veterans Day
On Monday, November 11th, Panera Bread will salute those in uniform beginning at 11am with Free You Pick Two® on Monday, November 11 in honor of Veterans Day at its 49 Panera Bread locations in Northeast Ohio. The company has made it an annual tradition to provide all veterans and military service members with free You Pick Two® meals at its participating bakery-cafés and has exceeded $1.7 million in food and monetary donations since 2011.