Savy’s and Salami’s Great Adventure! After rough starts, 2 shelter dogs getting special help to find their furevers

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) — Savy and Salami are going west!

Both are adoptable dogs at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter who have had lots of struggles in life. But now, they’re getting a new chance to find their furever homes after some intensive training at Longmont Humane Society in Colorado.

The duo leaves for their ‘Great Adventure’ Saturday morning with two shelter volunteers who are donating their time to make the trek.

Everyone is able to watch the duo’s ‘Great Adventure!’ It will be documented on the Friends of the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter Facebook page with the hashtag #SavyAndSalamiGoWest.

There will be lots of videos and pictures of their journey, and for each stop they make, they’ll take a photo with a special sign to describe how they’re doing, whether they’re taking a potty break or if they’re just plain pooped.

The first dog headed to Longmont is Salami. He was originally brought into the shelter eight months ago and was one of its ‘Daily Dogs,’ which are featured on social media each day until they’re adopted.

Salami was adopted out in August but was soon surrendered by his new owners to another local shelter “for being too active.” CCAS got him back in October.

“He is sad to be back and needs a change of scenery,” said Natticchioni.

Savy is the second dog on the ‘Great Adventure.’ She arrived at the shelter about six months ago after running loose for nearly a year. She was terrified of both humans and other dogs.

“She wouldn’t move she was so frightened and under-socialized,” said Mindy Natticchioni, shelter administrator.

She eventually came to love other dogs and was co-housed with other adoptables, including her most recent roommate, Pickles, who helped teach her how to take treats from her kennel.

“We also used playgroup to help bring her out of her shell, but it took months,” said Natticchioni.

The shelter’s playgroup involves taking all dogs when possible outside to burn off energy and play each day in a series of turfed playyards. The shelter received the playgroup training through Dogs Playing for Life, which helps facilities all over the country to help implement the playgroup programs. Longmont Humane Society is the birthplace of DPFL and is one of the best dog training facilities in the country.

“At Longmont, they will begin intensive training programs customized to their individual needs,” said Natticchioni. “Once they are ready, they will be placed up for adoption.”

Friends of the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter board members are making the trip possible. The group works to help promote adoption and improve the lives of the shelter’s dogs and their future owners including through fundraising, program funding and social media.

The group is covering the cost to send the two dogs to Colorado and then to fly the volunteers back home.

“I love the way CCAS is always thinking outside the box to make sure their dogs get the help they need in order to become great adoptable dogs,” said FCCAS President Becky Bynum. “We’re very proud to facilitate Salami’s and Savy’s transport and training.”

Savy and Salami leave the shelter at about 6 a.m. Saturday and should reach Colorado by Sunday night. The dogs will head to Longmont on Monday, and the volunteers will catch their flight back to Valley View.

To visit the FCCAS Facebook page for updates, click here.

Here’s a a little more about each dog:

41.387831 -81.604569