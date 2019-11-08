Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland adds two extra days to apply for Christmas assistance

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Families in need now have two extra days to apply for Christmas assistance through the Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland.

Those with children 12 years old or younger are welcome to register. On December 18, they’ll be given an assigned time to pick up toys and a Dave’s Supermarket gift card.

According to the Salvation Army, they provided assistance to over 1,819 families and distributed toys to 4,4244 children last year.

The following dates have been added:

Tuesday, November 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, November 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Families can go to the these locations to register:

The Salvation Army East Cleveland Corps

The Salvation Army Miles Park Corps

The Salvation Army Ohio City Corps

The Salvation Army Temple Corps

The Salvation Army West Park Corps

For more information, please visit their website or call 216-861-8185.

Donations are also being accepted.