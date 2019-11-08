Pockets of lake-effect drop snow on Northeast Ohio, wind chills in the teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Lake-effect snow is dropping pockets of snow across Northeast Ohio Friday morning.

You can see the bulls-eye area below in the heart of Geauga County.

A few inches could accumulate in those neighborhoods.

The snow is forecast to end in the afternoon.

It is going to stay brisk.

Wind chills are in the teens. It will eventually warm up to around freezing for the high.

UPCOMING WEEK SYNOPSIS: We’ll be in stuck in an ‘active’ cycle with clipper systems every few days. Saturday will be dry.

BROWNS GAME: The weather looks dry at this time with temperatures in the upper 40s for kickoff.

There are several chances for significant lake effect snow early to midweek next week. A general snow is also shaping up for Veterans Day this Monday. This looks to be the coldest November period in 5 years. The last time we had a high temperature in the 20s BEFORE November 15 was 1986!

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

