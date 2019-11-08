Ohio State DE Chase Young won’t play Saturday due to possible NCAA issue

Posted 8:44 am, November 8, 2019, by , Updated at 08:48AM, November 8, 2019

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Quarterback Jack Coan #17 of the Wisconsin Badgers is sacked in the second quarter by Chase Young #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio State defensive end and Heisman hopeful Chase Young will not play in the Buckeye’s game against Maryland Saturday.

According to the Ohio State University, Young will be sitting out the game due to a “possible NCAA issue from 2018 that the Department of Athletics is looking into.”

Young has posted 13.5 sacks for the No.1 Buckeyes during their 8-0 start.

He has tied Ohio State’s single-game records for sacks (four) and tackles for loss (five) in the Buckeyes 38-7 win over Wisconsin.

Ohio State hosts Maryland Saturday at 12 p.m.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 39.961176 by -82.998794.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.