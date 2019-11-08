× Ohio State DE Chase Young won’t play Saturday due to possible NCAA issue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio State defensive end and Heisman hopeful Chase Young will not play in the Buckeye’s game against Maryland Saturday.

According to the Ohio State University, Young will be sitting out the game due to a “possible NCAA issue from 2018 that the Department of Athletics is looking into.”

Young has posted 13.5 sacks for the No.1 Buckeyes during their 8-0 start.

He has tied Ohio State’s single-game records for sacks (four) and tackles for loss (five) in the Buckeyes 38-7 win over Wisconsin.

Ohio State hosts Maryland Saturday at 12 p.m.