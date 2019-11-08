Niles police looking for woman accused of robbing, assaulting elderly person

Complete list of high school football scores

Posted 8:50 pm, November 8, 2019, by , Updated at 08:57PM, November 8, 2019

Courtesy of Niles Police Department

NILES, Ohio (WJW) — Niles police are looking for woman accused of assaulting and robbing an elderly person.

According to the department, Penny Crabtree, 50, attacked the victim after they had given her money.

Officers said Crabtree is known panhandler and tends to frequent shopping plazas. She also rides a bike.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Niles Police Department.

It’s unclear how the victim is doing now.

