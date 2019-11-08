Multiple agencies investigating deadly shooting at Wadsworth City Hall

Posted 3:03 am, November 8, 2019, by , Updated at 03:20AM, November 8, 2019
WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) -- The Ohio Patrolmen's Benevolent Association confirmed in a Facebook post that members of the Medina County Sheriff's Office and Wadsworth Police Department were involved in a fatal shooting Thursday night.

Investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation also responded to the scene on Maple Street.

A FOX-8 News crew found the Wadsworth City Hall roped off with crime scene tape. It was unclear where exactly the shooting took place.

The Wadsworth Police Department is in the same building as the city hall.

None of the agencies investigating the shooting provided any additional information Thursday night. A news conference was expected to be held sometime on Friday.

Google Map for coordinates 41.027043 by -81.729026.

