Multiple agencies investigating deadly shooting at Wadsworth City Hall

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) -- The Ohio Patrolmen's Benevolent Association confirmed in a Facebook post that members of the Medina County Sheriff's Office and Wadsworth Police Department were involved in a fatal shooting Thursday night.

Investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation also responded to the scene on Maple Street.

A FOX-8 News crew found the Wadsworth City Hall roped off with crime scene tape. It was unclear where exactly the shooting took place.

The Wadsworth Police Department is in the same building as the city hall.

None of the agencies investigating the shooting provided any additional information Thursday night. A news conference was expected to be held sometime on Friday.

