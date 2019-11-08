Missouri police department warns citizens of scams by ‘untrustworthy drug dealers’

WINFIELD, Mo. (WJW) – A Missouri police department is warning citizens about a “new scam” and “untrustworthy drug dealers.”

According to the Winfield Police Department, some drug dealers have forgone using a certified scale and are instead using their cell phones to display the weight of the drugs they are selling.

“By placing the drugs on their cell phone, they can type in whatever weight they want, claiming it was the weight agreed upon during your transaction,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Authorities say they don’t want anyone to become a victim of this scam. They encourage people to schedule a meeting with their officers who can weighing your purchase to ensure you received exactly what you paid for.

If you cannot meet with an officer directly the department says they would be happy to contact your drug dealer and speak with that person directly.