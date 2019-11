Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Nathan Francis is 34.

He was reported missing on October 11 when he didn't pick up his paycheck.

No one had seen him for several weeks.

Nathan is 5'9" and weighs 197 lbs.

If you can help, call police at (216)623-2579.

