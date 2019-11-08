Make Christmas marvelous with Todd Meany’s maple pork roast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — He always gets compliments for this recipe, now FOX 8's Own Todd Meany is challenging you to test it out.

His pork roast is main dish that will impress your guests, gives you a chance to use authentic Ohio Maple Syrup, with a kick of Dijon and the umami of Soy Sauce.

Sure, it takes a little extra time to prepare, but Todd swears the finished product is worth the wait.

Todd’s Marvelous Maple Glazed Pork Roast

INGREDIENTS

3-4 lb Boneless Pork loin roast (For a juicier finished product, Todd recommends brining your Pork Loin.)

1 quart cold water

¼ cup salt

⅓ cup Maple Syrup

2 garlic cloves

¼ cup Dijon Mustard

3 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons of cider vinegar

INSTRUCTIONS

Mix the salt and syrup into the water. Add the garlic cloves. Place the pork loin in to the brine mixture. Seal in a large plastic bag or bowl with a lid. Put in the refrigerator and let sit overnight. Next day: Remove the pork loin from the brine and pat dry with paper towels. Preheat oven to 350°F. While oven is preheating, combine in a mixing bowl: Maple Syrup, soy sauce, cider vinegar. Use a whisk to combine these ingredients and baste the Pork Roast. Place on a wire rack on top of a cookie sheet and bake the Pork Roast for about 40 minutes. Take the Pork Roast out and baste again with the Maple/Mustard/Soy mixture. Cook for about another 15 minutes or until the internal temp is at least 145°F. Remove from the oven and let the Pork Roast rest for 15 minutes. Slice, serve and enjoy.

