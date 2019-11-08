Speed limits reduced on I-90 as ODOT crews treat roads for snow

Posted 4:36 am, November 8, 2019, by , Updated at 04:57AM, November 8, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Transportation reports speeds on I-90 have been reduced due to winter weather conditions.

Pockets of lake-effect snow are pushing through Northeast Ohio.

There are more than 100 crews working to clear the roads, according to ODOT.

FOX 8 and FOX8.com will alert you to any issues on the roads as they arise.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.499320 by -81.694361.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.