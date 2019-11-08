Speed limits reduced on I-90 as ODOT crews treat roads for snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Transportation reports speeds on I-90 have been reduced due to winter weather conditions.

Pockets of lake-effect snow are pushing through Northeast Ohio.

There are more than 100 crews working to clear the roads, according to ODOT.

We’re seeing snowy conditions in parts of NE Ohio. Be extra alert if driving in the Cleveland metro area. As of 2am, there are more than 100 crews working across Ohio. pic.twitter.com/NE4EMyTExQ — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) November 8, 2019

