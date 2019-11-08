Jennifer Jordan shares family’s Spicy Sage-Sausage Stuffing recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It's a holiday recipe that everyone loves! FOX 8's Own Jennifer Jordan is sharing one of her family recipes with our loyal viewers.

She says the details are in the spices, which take this dish to the next level.

Jordan Family’s Spicy Sage-Sausage Stuffing

INGREDIENTS

1LB Sage Sausage Stuffing

1 bag Pepperidge Farm Herb Seasoned Classic Stuffing

1 cup of chopped white onions

1 cup of chopped green peppers

1 chopped celery stalk

2 sticks of butter

2 cups of chicken broth

½ tsp. Bell’s seasoning

INSTRUCTIONS

Pre-heat oven 350°F Brown sage sausage on top of stove in pan. Drain, then set aside. Melt 1 stick of butter then sauté veggies in the melted butter. Put aside. Melt 2nd stick of butter. Add chicken broth. Add sausage, sautéed veggies and 1 cup of broth, and Bell’s seasoning to stuffing mix. Mix until you have a thick, moist mixture. Spread in glass casserole dish. Bake for 30 minutes or until brown on top.

