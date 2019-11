Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOMERVILLE, Ohio (WJW)-- A van carrying nine inmates was involved in a crash in Medina County Friday morning.

It happened at Camp and Greenwich roads in Homerville.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the transport van was attempting to pass another vehicle, which was turning left. The van hit the other car and went off the road.

The inmates from several area jurisdictions were taken to a hospital and the extent of their injuries is not known.