I-TEAM: Second airport official punished for role in attempting to cover up personal use of city vehicle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- A second official from Cleveland Hopkins Airport is now being punishment for an incident involving the use of a city car.

The I-TEAM has learned through public records that Deputy Commissioner Jeffrey Gordon has been suspended for 15 days.

Operations Manager Robert Fischietto had previously been suspended for ten days.

The decision comes following an internal investigation involving Fischietto. The city found out he took a city car on a personal trip to Washington, DC without permission. Two officials, including Gordon, are accused of then trying to cover it up.

In addition to his suspension, the I-TEAM discovered he had his city car taken away for a month and was given a last chance agreement, which means if he gets in trouble again he could get terminated.

According to the disciplinary letters, it was stated that “in leadership you are held to a higher standard" and “leadership requires exemplary judgement, trustworthiness."

City leaders told the I-TEAM that Gordon has tried to appeal his punishment weeks ago.