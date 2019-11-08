How you can help an American hero and his mission

The Travis Mills Foundation supports  veterans and their families through long-term programs that help these heroic men and women overcome physical obstacles, strengthen their families, and provide well-deserved rest and relaxation. You can get involved and join Dave Mortach in the Mortach Million Dollar Challenge! From now until December 31, 2019, the Mortach Family will match all contributions made to the Travis Mills Foundation up to $500,000!

