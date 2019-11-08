CLEVELAND, Oh -- Yosemite Slim is a high energy, down-home modern country cover band. Based out of Northeast Ohio, the band has only been together about two years, but they have exploded on the area music scene playing over 200 shows a year. Yosemite Slim works hard on picking country hit songs that get the crowd on their feet dancing and singing along. For more information and to see the band's calendar click here.
Fox 8 Jukebox: Yosemite Slim
