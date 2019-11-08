Fluffernutter Sandwich Snacker: Elizabeth Noreika’s favorite holiday snack

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Looking for a sweet snack to enjoy while watching your favorite holiday movies?

FOX 8's Own Elizabeth Noreika shares a recipe she loves to make to accompany a night of binge watching cheesy holiday flicks.

Elizabeth Noreika’s Fluffernutter Sandwich Snacker

INGREDIENTS

  • 48 Ritz crackers or buttery golden round crackers
  • ½ cup creamy peanut butter
  • ½ cup marshmallow creme
  • 1 pound chocolate, coarsely chopped and melted for dipping (see notes in blog post for chocolate recommendations)
  • Holiday sprinkles, optional but recommended

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Line a baking sheet with parchment or wax paper.
  2. Lay 24 crackers on a baking sheet; set aside.
  3. To a medium bowl, add the peanut butter, marshmallow creme, and stir to combine.
  4. Evenly spread a thin (not paper thin, but not too thick either) layer of the peanut butter-marshmallow mixture on the 24 crackers on the baking sheet.
  5. Top with the remaining 24 crackers, creating sandwiches; set aside.
  6. To a medium microwave-safe bowl, add the chopped chocolate and heat on high power in 15 to 30 second bursts, stirring after each burst, until chocolate can be stirred smooth.
  7. Dip each stack into the chocolate using one or two forks, allowing the excess to drip off. Place dipped stacks on baking sheet.
  8. Optionally add sprinkles, to taste.
  9. Place baking sheet in the fridge or freezer until chocolate has hardened before serving.

