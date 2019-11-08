Fluffernutter Sandwich Snacker: Elizabeth Noreika’s favorite holiday snack

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Looking for a sweet snack to enjoy while watching your favorite holiday movies?
FOX 8's Own Elizabeth Noreika shares a recipe she loves to make to accompany a night of binge watching cheesy holiday flicks.
Elizabeth Noreika’s Fluffernutter Sandwich Snacker
INGREDIENTS
- 48 Ritz crackers or buttery golden round crackers
- ½ cup creamy peanut butter
- ½ cup marshmallow creme
- 1 pound chocolate, coarsely chopped and melted for dipping (see notes in blog post for chocolate recommendations)
- Holiday sprinkles, optional but recommended
INSTRUCTIONS
- Line a baking sheet with parchment or wax paper.
- Lay 24 crackers on a baking sheet; set aside.
- To a medium bowl, add the peanut butter, marshmallow creme, and stir to combine.
- Evenly spread a thin (not paper thin, but not too thick either) layer of the peanut butter-marshmallow mixture on the 24 crackers on the baking sheet.
- Top with the remaining 24 crackers, creating sandwiches; set aside.
- To a medium microwave-safe bowl, add the chopped chocolate and heat on high power in 15 to 30 second bursts, stirring after each burst, until chocolate can be stirred smooth.
- Dip each stack into the chocolate using one or two forks, allowing the excess to drip off. Place dipped stacks on baking sheet.
- Optionally add sprinkles, to taste.
- Place baking sheet in the fridge or freezer until chocolate has hardened before serving.