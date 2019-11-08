Euclid officer caught on video punching a suspect to appear in court

EUCLID, Ohio– The Euclid officer accused of using excessive force in a 2017 incident caught on video will appear in court Friday morning.

Michael Amiott, who is charged with two counts of assault and one count of interfering with civil rights, has an arraignment set for 10 a.m.

Euclid police pulled over Richard Hubbard, of Cleveland, for a traffic violation on Aug. 12, 2017. The police department said he ignored officers’ orders and resisted arrest.

Video from the incident showed an officer, identified as Amiott, punching Hubbard several times while he was on the ground.

Euclid Mayor Kirsten Gail fired him, but an arbitrator ruled he should be reinstated.

A special prosecutor was brought in to review the case.

